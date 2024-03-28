Doha Institute For Graduate Studies Organizes Cultural Day, Alumni Reunion

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Deanship of Student Affairs and the DI Alumni Association organized Cultural Day and DI Alumni Reunion on Wednesday 27 March 2024.

The event holds the first reunion for the DI Alumni which aims to build bridges of communication among the graduates and keep them in constant contact with their institute, while the Cultural Day is an annual gathering that is held in the gracious month of Ramadan to celebrate the cultural, social and linguistic diversity of the Doha Institute.

The event took place at the Doha Institute and formed a platform where DI graduates met with their classmates, recalling memories, and reflecting on all the experiences and research capabilities they have acquired and affected their career path positively.

Students from different nationalities and backgrounds participated in the event mirroring the cultural heritage of their countries through traditional food, costumes, dialects and history.

Various activities presented traditional crafts, folklore shows, poetry and games.

On this occasion, Dr Ibrahim Freihat, Dean of Student Affairs at the DI, emphasized that this is a great opportunity to strengthen the social connections among the DI graduates and deepen communication with the DI.

He pointed out that graduates' return to their place of study fosters their educational experience and proves that learning does not end with graduation but carries on in a continuous journey of communication, success and development.

Dr. Freihat pointed out that the DI graduates are the ambassadors of the institute and carry the responsibility of delivering its mission and accomplishments.

He expressed his pride in their achievements on different levels and fields, asking them to keep the channels of communication with the DI as this supports the educational process as a whole.

From his side, Dr Essa Al-Hor, Chairman of the DI association's Board of Directors, explained how the association strives to strengthen its role through this first direct reunion with the graduates.

In the event, membership cards were printed and given to the graduates, and the graduates shared their ideas and initiatives.

Dr. Al-Hor spoke about the establishment of the Board of directors of the association and its role in establishing the related regulations and laws, updating the Alumni data and finalizing the alumni membership cards that allow the DI graduates to benefit from the various facilities of the Doha Institute.

The Board also formed internal committees to enhance communication between the graduates and the association. And with this event, the board can move forward with its planned programs with the graduates which will be announced soon.

It is worth noting that the Doha Institute formed a special office for graduate affairs in 2021.

The office promotes communication with all graduates inside and outside Qatar and facilitates their participation in various educational and community activities to enhance their contributions locally and globally.

The Doha Institute also supports the Alumni Association and supports the formation of a network of social, professional and academic knowledge among them.