Israeli airstrike kills 7 in attack on paramedic center in South Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a paramedics center affiliated with a Muslim group in south Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of seven workers. This incident also prompted a retaliatory rocket attack on northern Israel, claiming the life of one individual.



The airstrike occurred in the village of Hebbariyeh, located in the Arqoub area of the Hasbaya district. The attack took place against the backdrop of intensified hostilities along the border, with both the Israeli military and Hezbollah engaging in heavy bombardment in the region.



Since the commencement of the attacks on its territory, Lebanon has filed 22 complaints against Israel with the UN Security Council as of March 19. These record “Israel’s violations of Security Council Resolution 1701” and urge Security Council members to “condemn these attacks, curb Israel’s violations of Lebanese sovereignty and prevent the outbreak of a large-scale regional war,” the Foreign Ministry noted.



The seven paramedics were employed by the Lebanese Succor Association, and they all belonged to the organization's team of responders. Each of them was under the age of 30, and some were even relatives. The individuals who tragically lost their lives were identified as Abdallah Atoui, Mohammed Al-Farouk Atoui, Bara’ Abu Kais, Abderrahmane Shaar, Hussein Shaar, Ahmed Shaar, and Mohammed Hammoud.

