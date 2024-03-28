Turkish police arrest 434 suspected drug traffickers in nationwide operations

(MENAFN) Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Thursday that a total of 434 suspected drug traffickers had been apprehended by the Turkish police in anti-narcotics operations conducted across 53 provinces.



Providing details of the operations, Yerlikaya disclosed that the police successfully confiscated 1,043 kilograms of narcotics along with 387,000 narcotic pills. These updates were shared by Yerlikaya on the social media platform X.



"I want our esteemed nation to know that we will never allow drug dealers to poison our future, our youth, and our society. Our operations against drug traffickers and street dealers will continue resolutely across every corner of our country," he further mentioned.



Video footage shared on the minister's X account depicted scenes of Turkish police entering apartments and buildings, where suspects were subsequently apprehended and placed into vehicles. This visual documentation provided insight into the enforcement efforts undertaken by law enforcement authorities in combating drug-related crimes.



Situated at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Türkiye has long been confronted with the challenge of international drug smuggling. In response, Turkish security forces consistently initiate operations targeting drug dealers as part of a concerted nationwide campaign aimed at curbing drug abuse and trafficking. These efforts underscore the government's commitment to combating illicit drug activities and ensuring public safety across the country.

