Roghani, Golestan Claim Padel Crown At 11Th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Sheikh Saeed presents various winners with prizes

Dubai Ambulance wins wheelchair basketball bronze medal

Zabeel 2 and Al Jawareh enter volleyball semi-finals DAMAC keen to continue backing annual mega event

DUBAI: The Iranian pairing of Arya Roghani and Hami Golestan teamed up to win the Nad Al Sheba Padel Pairs Exhibition competition held as part of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament.

Watched by His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Emirates Padel Federation, Roghani and Golestan were handed in with the title when Kuwait's Mohammed Al Terki and Hussain Shams retired.

The two finalists were on even par with a set apiece when the Kuwaitis decided to throw in the towel due to injury and hand the Iranian pair of Roghani and Golestan the title, 4-6, 6-2, 2-0.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Roghani and Golestan had marched past the UAE's Faris Al Janahi and Abdulla Al Abdulla 6-2, 6-1, while Al Terki and Shams had weathered off Ali Dawani and Hussain Dawani of Bahrain 7-6, 6-4.

Sheikh Saeed awarded the various winners at the end of the competition in the company of Al Tayer Motors Marketing Director Hadi Tabarah.

Bronze for Dubai Ambulance

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services clinched third place with a 43-32 win over Dubai Courts in the play-off at the Dubai Club for People with Determination.

Things were evenly matched between the two teams with Dubai Courts holding a slender 9-8 lead at the end of the opening period of play. However, the Ambulance team seized control and took a 22-13 lead at the end of the second quarter.

The next two quarters were evenly fought, but the Ambulance men clamped down their defence to have a cozy cushion at 35-22 at the end of the third period before going on to win the third place with the score 43-32 in their favour.

Majid Al Osaimi, Executive Director of the Dubai Club for People of Determination, expressed his happiness at hosting the wheelchair basketball tournament in the club hall as part of the 11th Nad Al Sheba tournament.

“Eleven years full of success and displaying the talents of champions. And this tournament has been even more special as it is held under the slogan“Limitless Capabilities”. For the people of determination there are indeed no limits to their abilities. We have been witness to such wonderful instances here as the best have challenged themselves and this beautiful sport before huge gatherings,” Al Osaimi said.

Volleyball semi-finals decided

Fohood Zabeel will meet Al Jawareh, while Zabeel 2 will clash with The Emperor in the two semi-finals of the volleyball competition, on Friday night.

Zabeel 2 rode on a ruthless 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 27-25) decimation of winless HMS to maintain their unbeaten run, after Al Jawareh had got the better of The King 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-20) in a must-win match. Zabeel 2 won all three group games to top Group B with nine points, while Wednesday's win helped Al Jawareh to six points and qualify ahead of The King.

Valda Davyskiba and Giulio Pinali were joint top-scorers for Zabeel 2 with eleven points each, while Mustafa Al Ashlam (13) and Mohammed Garwash (10) battled well for the HMS team in a losing cause. Zabeel 2's Mattia Boninfante was declared the man of the match for his fine all-round display.

In the second match, Ahmed Ikhbayri topscored with 22 points for The King, but found not much support from teammates as Theo Faure (15), Jordi Ramon (14) and Daniele Mazzone (10) ensured a smooth win for Al Jawareh. Michele Baranowicz of Al Jawareh was declared man of the match.

Sheikh Hamdan initiative

Launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the 11th Ramadan Sports Tournament will conclude with the volleyball final on March 31.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman Dubai Sports Council, the largest sports tournament of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan at the NAS Sports Complex, is conducted under the slogan“Limitless Capabilities.”

Organised under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this year's sports fiesta had nine different sports disciplines, including Padel, Jiu-Jitsu, Fencing, Road Racing, Cycling and an Obstacle Challenge Race that have all been complete leaving just the Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball and Tug-of-War competitions at the moment.

The 11th Ramadan Sports Tournament will conclude with the volleyball final that is scheduled to be held on Easter Sunday (March 31).

Full backing from Damac

Ali Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, expressed his delight in partnering with the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2024.

He emphasised that DAMAC, the leading real estate development company in the UAE and the region, is proud to be a diamond sponsor of this tournament launched and sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The tournament, organised annually by the Dubai Sports Council under the slogan“Limitless Capabilities,” has become the most significant sporting event held during the holy month of Ramadan each year. It serves as a gathering for thousands of athletes from various sports disciplines and attracts thousands of fans from diverse nationalities.

“DAMAC Properties always seeks to leave a positive impact on the society and contribute to the happiness of its individuals, whether through launching social initiatives or by supporting and sponsoring key activities and events held annually, aiming to promote a culture of tolerance and love for all. As the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament is the largest event in the blessed month of Ramadan that brings together athletes and serves as a gathering for families and sports enthusiasts, we are extremely pleased to be a diamond sponsor of the event and a part of its success. This event attracts thousands of professional and non-professional athletes from various nationalities within and outside the country, alongside the participation of world-class stars in popular sports,” Ali Sajwani stated.

“Today, DAMAC takes pride in its presence at the forefront of the most prominent sports events held in the UAE, in alignment with the wise leadership's directives to promote a culture of sports among everyone,” he added.