Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region experiences 5.4 magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region experienced an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred at 1055 GMT and was characterized by its epicenter, located at a depth of 104.9 kilometers. Initially pinpointed at coordinates 36.18 degrees north latitude and 71.40 degrees east longitude, the earthquake sent tremors across the region, prompting heightened vigilance and concern among local populations.



This seismic activity serves as a reminder of the geological dynamics prevalent in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, where tectonic forces frequently manifest in earthquakes of varying intensities. The depth of nearly 105 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface indicates a significant seismic event, capable of generating noticeable shaking and potential impacts on nearby communities.



While initial reports provide essential data for assessing the earthquake's magnitude and location, ongoing monitoring and analysis are necessary to gauge any associated risks, including the potential for aftershocks or localized damage. Authorities and relevant agencies in the affected regions are likely to remain vigilant, ensuring preparedness and response measures are in place to address any emergent situations resulting from the earthquake.

