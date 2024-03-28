Macron suggests nuclear proposition to BRICS nation

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron extended an offer of assistance to Brazil for the development of a nuclear-powered submarine during his recent official visit to the South American nation. Speaking at a ceremony near Rio de Janeiro, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Macron expressed France's willingness to support Brazil's aspirations for nuclear propulsion technology while maintaining strict adherence to non-proliferation commitments.



The offer comes in the wake of Brazil's ongoing Submarine Development Program (PROSUB), initiated in 2008 following a security pact between Lula and then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy. The program aims to modernize Brazil's navy, with plans for the fifth vessel, the Alvaro Alberto, to be nuclear-powered. Macron's proposal seeks to bolster this initiative, recognizing Brazil's strategic imperative to safeguard its vast coastline and maritime resources.



With Brazil heavily reliant on maritime trade for both imports and national supplies of oil, PROSUB plays a crucial role in enhancing the country's naval capabilities while stimulating domestic shipbuilding and employment opportunities. French defense company Naval Group has been involved in providing technical support for hull modifications to accommodate a nuclear reactor, underscoring the collaborative nature of the bilateral partnership.



However, Macron's offer also reflects the delicate balance between advancing Brazil's defense capabilities and upholding international non-proliferation norms. While France has been supportive of Brazil's ambitions, concerns about the potential implications for nuclear proliferation have tempered the transfer of nuclear propulsion technology.



As discussions between France and Brazil continue, the prospect of nuclear-powered submarines represents a significant milestone in Brazil's naval modernization efforts. Macron's pledge of support underscores the depth of the Franco-Brazilian defense partnership and the shared commitment to enhancing maritime security in the region while navigating complex geopolitical considerations.

