Top Defense Officials Of Japan, US, S. Korea Discuss Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 28 (KUNA) -- Top military officials of Japan, the US and South Korea on Thursday discussed trilateral cooperation initiatives, global security issues, and recent North Korea's provocation, according to a joint press release issued by the Japanese Defense Ministry.

During their video talks, Japan's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida and his US and South Korean counterparts Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr and Adm. Kim Myung-soo hailed mutual efforts in achieving trilateral initiatives on the activation of the real-time missile warning data sharing mechanism, and on establishing a multi-year trilateral exercise plan, the press release said.

The three sides agreed that North Korea's provocative actions including nuclear and missile developments reflect the importance of increasing the depth, scale, and scope of cooperation between the three countries.

They also shared the view that the three-way security cooperation helps ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, the document said. Brown reaffirmed the US commitment to defending Japan and South Korea. In addition, the three leaders plan to hold the next trilateral chiefs of defense in-person meeting this summer. (end)

