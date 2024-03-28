Singapore records PE investment of nearly USD3.7B in 2023

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by financial research company Pitchbook, Singapore recorded a private equity (PE) investment of approximately USD3.7 billion in 2023. This figure represents a significant contraction of nearly 74 percent compared to the PE investment in 2022. In contrast, venture capital (VC) investment in Singapore remained stable at 9.3 billion dollars in 2023, consistent with the previous year. However, the number of VC deals decreased from 998 to 651 during the same period, as outlined in the report on private capital in Southeast Asia.



The decline in both PE and VC investments in Southeast Asia last year was attributed to various factors, including heightened uncertainties such as increasing interest rates and geopolitical tensions. This cautious approach led to a pullback in capital investment across the region.



The report also observed a shift in global investors' focus from Southeast Asia to other emerging markets, notably India and Latin America. This transition was driven by the lower valuations of startups with similar business models and founder quality in Southeast Asia compared to these alternative markets.



Despite these challenges, Southeast Asia's optimistic macroeconomic outlook, demographic profile, and significant consumption potential continue to attract global investors. The report underscores the enduring attractiveness of the region for investment in the future, highlighting its potential for growth and development in the years to come.

