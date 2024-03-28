A.R. Rahman Says For Him Imtiaz Ali Is In Same League As Mani Ratnam

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, who is all set to bring his musical might with the upcoming streaming film 'Amar Singh Chamkila', said for him filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is in the same league as National Award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Rahman attended the trailer launch of the film at the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai's Bandra area on Thursday.

He was accompanied by director Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh and actress Parineeti Chopra.

Rahman told the media, "Imtiaz is not a director for me, he is a co-storyteller just like Mani Ratnam is for me. As an artiste, it's rare to find that deep connection with a fellow artiste."

He further mentioned, "With Imtiaz the journey is more of an exploration, exploring the characters and the story together. Sometimes I give him something that doesn't fit but he still keeps it in his kitty."

The composer added that he had given the song 'Phir Se Udd Chala' from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Rockstar' to someone else, they would have said that it's too complicated but Imtiaz quietly went away, sat with Irshad and worked on the lyrics.

Rahman shared, "He told me, 'Ab main vapas poori taiyaari ke saath aaunga apke paas."

'Amar Singh Chamkila' drops on Netflix on April 12.