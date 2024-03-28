Qatar Emerges As One Of The Fastest-Growing Business Events Hubs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: IFP hosted annual Ramadan iftar on Tuesday, March 26, with a distinguished presence of journalists, media professionals, and social media influencers.

Haidar Meshaimesh, General Manager of IFP Qatar, said:“We aim to bolster our market presence in Qatar's exhibition industry through developing and implementing effective growth strategies. Over the course of nearly two decades, IFP has achieved numerous milestones while solidifying its brand identity to build trust with clients. The company has played a major role in promoting local events industry, with a track record of over 100 exhibitions and conferences since its inception, positioning it among leading private sector organizations within Qatar's exhibitions and conferences landscape.

“IFP'S 2024 Exhibition calendar promises a rich array of diverse events, offering added value to both clients and Qatari economy. Through international high-profile trade shows, IFP aims at meeting clients' needs and adapting to market shifts, while fostering strategic partnerships and collaborations between local and international organisations.”

He added:“IFP's events are especially curated to stimulate business growth for exhibitors while also enhancing opportunities for collaborations and trade exchange. Beyond merely bringing companies together under one roof, these exhibitions offer a holistic experience that includes insightful conferences, tailored workshops, engaging competitions, and exclusive offerings. We provide a dynamic platform for businesses to expand their reach, honor outstanding companies and organisations, whilst showcasing cutting-edge innovations, products, and services across diverse sectors.”

He continued:“Exhibitions and conferences form a vital industry that contributes to driving growth across various economic sectors, offering networking opportunities, business promotion, and crucial follow-ups. IFP's mission goes way beyond bringing companies together under one roof, as we take great care in selecting participants, ensuring that each one adds unique value to the event whether they are budding start-ups or well-established businesses.

IFP plays a pivotal role in driving the exhibition and events industry in Qatar, as it is currently implementing plans to cater for the nation's needs in this sector. Operating in 5 countries as part of IFP Group which has representative offices across the world, IFP Qatar stands as an international business events hub with a clear vision to support local industry and enhance Qatar's global presence as a premier destination for events and conferences.”