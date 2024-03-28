Golden Jubilee Year Of MES Indian School Marked With Badminton Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of its golden jubilee year, MES Indian School recently conducted a badminton tournament for its members of the governing board and staff fostering a sense of solidarity and fellowship.

The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from the members of staff across various departments showcasing their sporting skills and teamwork and displaying mutual respect and encouragement.

In a spirited match, the team that was headed by Kashif Jaleel, Vice-President, MES Governing Board won the championship.

Anver K and his team emerged as the First Runners up in the tournament. Hazmal Ismail, General Secretary, MES Governing Board honoured the winners with medals and trophies.

School officials and teachers of MES and MESIS were among those who witnessed the tournament.

Members of the Physical Education Department organised the event.

