Vinnytsia Regional Authorities Sign Memoranda Of Cooperation With South Korea's Sambu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Vinnytsia Regional Council has signed the memoranda of cooperation with South Korea's Sambu Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Council , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The South Korean delegation included the top managers of such companies as Sambu Engineering & Construction, THE CODI, Taemyung Industrial and RozeAI Inc., who signed the quadripartite memoranda of intent and cooperation.

“We know that the Republic of Korea is also planning to allocate funds for Ukraine's future recovery and reconstruction – our infrastructure, educational system, and help entrepreneurship. Your consistent support is very valuable to us. I hope that this will give rise to the implementation of many projects. We are interested in developing cooperation with the Republic of Korea in all areas of mutual interest. Vinnytsia Regional Council is always ready for constructive dialogue and support for mutually beneficial projects,” Vinnytsia Regional Council Head Viacheslav Sokolovyi noted.

In the Vinnytsia region, South Korean business representatives visited one of facilities of Organic-D, where a sandwich panel plant is expected to be built.

The parties signed the quadripartite memoranda of intent and cooperation. The representatives of the South Korean delegation expressed support for Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian aggressor and assured the Ukrainian side of their investment assistance with the country's reconstruction and recovery.

Photo: Vinnytsia Regional Council