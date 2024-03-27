Electric Vehicles Constitute Future Of Transportation: JFZIC President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan Free Zone Investor Commission (JFZIC) Mohammad Bustanji, said that electric vehicles are indeed the future of transportation.He emphasized that electric cars allow their owners to save at least JD200 per month by reducing gasoline bills and maintenance costs, underscoring the huge financial benefits of this choice.In a statement on Wednesday, Bustanji denounced the rumors aimed at harming the image of electric cars imported through the free zone. He explained that there are complaints from some people who bought their cars through bank facilities with unrealistic interest rates. He pointed out that the interest rates have a significant impact on the total cost, and the value of the interest cannot be deducted from the value of the car in the event of a sale.He stressed that the price comparison should be for the same car from the same year of manufacture and model, not a car from its category that was manufactured 3 or 4 years ago.Bustanji said that the decrease in car prices in general after use is a natural matter that is subject to the laws of supply and demand, which should not be understood as a defect in these cars or an indication of their low value.He added that Chinese cars, which have enjoyed wide popularity in Jordan, offer a high level of safety and technology at affordable prices, stressing the importance of this matter for broad categories of citizens.He explained that China, with its advanced technology, has come to control most of the car industries globally.Bustanji responded to the concerns about the effectiveness and feasibility of electric cars in Jordan, pointing out that they represent about 5% of the total vehicles in the market, a percentage that reflects a great satisfaction from the citizens.At the same time, Bustanji did not hesitate to emphasize the government's leading role in supporting this transformation, lauding the wise policies that reduced the fees on these vehicles and put Jordan at the forefront of countries supporting clean energy.He referred to the key government role in monitoring and controlling the markets, where it made an effective decision to protect the consumer by imposing a warranty system.Regarding the specifications of imported vehicles, Bustanji confirmed that the cars imported into the Jordanian market, especially those imported from outside the agents, carry the technical specifications of their countries of origin, including the CCC specification for Chinese cars.He mentioned opportunities the diversity of specifications offer for Jordanian citizens to benefit from the competitiveness of prices, especially in light of the Chinese government support for the vehicle industry.He expressed surprise at the complaints about the decrease in car prices in contrast to the usual demands for their reduction.He also stressed that consumer goods, such as cars, should remain available to the Jordanian citizen without unnecessary restrictions.