ECI Notice To Cong’S Supriya Shrinate, BJP’S Dilip Ghosh For Distasteful Remarks Against Women

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a show cause notice to senior Congress leader Supriya Shrinate and the BJP's Dilip Ghosh for their distasteful remarks against women, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress' social media incharge, Supriya Shrinate, in a now deleted post, made disparaging and derogatory remark against actress Kangana Ranaut, who is the BJP's candidate from Mandi, while BJP MP, Dilip Ghosh, made offending remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel found the remarks of both the leaders“undignified and in bad taste.”

Supriya Shrinate kicked up a storm when she mocked Kangana Ranaut for bagging the BJP's nomination from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency for the forthcoming elections.

The BJP launched a blistering attack on the Congress spokesperson, accusing her of making sexist slurs on its candidate, while the latter tried to firefight the backlash.

The BJP's Dilip Ghosh stirred controversy when he taunted CM Mamata Banerjee over her father. Speaking to the Press, the BJP MP had claimed,“Wherever Mamata goes, she claims herself to be the daughter of that state. She should first identify her father.”

The Trinamool Congress went all guns blazing against Dilip Ghosh, describing him as a“repeat offender” when it came to women.

Demanding urgent action from the ECI, the Trinamool Congress wrote,“Dilip Ghosh's comments not only cross the boundaries of decency but also perpetuate a culture of misogyny and disrespect towards women in power.”

Notably, Dilip Ghosh's remarks against CM Banerjee also earned him an earful from BJP President, JP Nadda. He was served a notice, in which the party chief demanded a clarification on his controversial and unparliamentary comments against CM Banerjee.

The ECI has asked both the leaders to reply to the show cause notice by March 29, failing which, appropriate action would be initiated against them under the Model Code of Conduct.