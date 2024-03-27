Kshitij Saxena’S Rendition Of 'Apna Bana Le’ Impresses Neha Kakkar On ‘Superstar Singer 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Playback singer Neha Kakkar, who serves as the judge on the singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 3', was bowled over by the performance of contestant Kshitij Saxena on the show.

During the recent special episode titled 'Janmautsav: Janam Sitaro Kaa', top 15 singers squared it off against each other with their vocal prowess. Rohanpreet Singh, alongside Haarsh Limbachiyaa captivated audiences with a delightful blend of singing and comedy as hosts of the show.

Among many performances, the rendition of 'Apna Bana Le' by Captain Sayali Kamble and 13-year-old Kshitij Saxena enthralled the audience. Additionally, Kshitij Saxena got a surprise in the form of a video message from his neighbours in Pilibhit; expressing how proud they are of him.

Neha Kakkar, who was impressed by the performance, said:“Firstly, I wish to acknowledge Sayli for being Kshitij Saxena's mentor and he is a jewel of a performer. Kshitij, your singing creates an amazing feeling and leaves each one of us with a remarkable impression; and thus, earns you positive remarks. Because of the sincerity in your singing, I have a feeling that the audience will always be eager to know your next performance, as you always give your best and the way you sang Apna Bana Ley Piya, was magical. Keep it up.”

Captain Arunita Kanjilal said:“Your performance was wonderful, Kshitij. It was great to see that the chord and vocal nuances were excellently coordinated.”

Captain Salman Ali shared:“Your performance felt like I was at a concert. Kshitij, you are truly being blessed by the people of Pilibhit because of the support you have from them. Keep it up. You both performed so well and created a beautiful feeling for all of us with your rendition of 'Apna Bana Ley Piya'.”

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.