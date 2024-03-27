India reaffirms support for Philippines in territorial dispute with China

(MENAFN) India has reaffirmed its support for the Philippines and its sovereignty amidst the ongoing territorial dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea. Tensions have escalated, particularly as the Philippines reorients towards the US.



Following bilateral discussions in Manila on Tuesday alongside Philippines Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the importance of closer cooperation between nations like theirs in shaping the evolving global order. Jaishankar asserted that every country has the right to uphold and defend its national sovereignty.



In response to Jaishankar's statements, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian asserted that third parties have no right to intervene in the maritime dispute between Beijing and Manila.



Tensions in the South China Sea have been heightened since Manila granted the US expanded access to four additional military bases in 2023, as part of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) established in 2014. China maintains extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea, dismissing rival claims from other nations, including the Philippines.



Last week, Manila lodged a formal complaint by summoning Beijing's envoy after accusing Chinese vessels of causing damage to a Philippines supply ship and injuring a crew member near a disputed shoal.

