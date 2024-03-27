Taiwan conducts defense combat exercises after China invasion warning

(MENAFN) Taiwanese forces conducted air defense combat exercises on Tuesday in response to reports indicating heightened military activity by Beijing's forces near the island, as stated by Taiwan's Ministry of Defense in a published statement.



The Taiwanese air force conducted "overall air defense combat plan exercises" during the early hours of Tuesday morning, utilizing domestically-produced Sky Bow missiles and US-made Patriot surface-to-air missiles, in coordination with aircraft and navy ships, according to statements from the Taiwanese air force.



The Taiwanese command clarified that the objective of the drills was to "inspect and verify the joint air defense combat command and control of the three branches." Additionally, they affirmed their intention to continue conducting such exercises in order to effectively address potential threats.



Beijing regards the self-governed island as an integral part of China but has expressed its commitment to peaceful reunification. However, it has cautioned that it would use military means if the US-backed Taipei administration moves towards declaring independence.



Despite governing itself since 1949, Taiwan lacks widespread international recognition as a sovereign state, with most of the global community, including the US, refraining from formally acknowledging it as such.



Over the past few years, the self-proclaimed government of the island has consistently voiced grievances regarding China's military aircraft and navy ships intruding into Taiwan's airspace and territorial waters. Concurrently, Washington has issued warnings about the possibility of a Chinese offensive against the island in the foreseeable future.

