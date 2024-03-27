Alley Of Martyrs To Be Built In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

An Alley of Martyrs is being built in Khojaly, Azernews reports, citing the head of KhojalyDistrict Executive Power, Shahmar Usubov, as he tellingreporters.

He mentioned that the remains of seven individuals, recentlyfound and identified in a mass grave during an excavation incentral Khojaly city, close to the old carpet factory, arescheduled to be buried in the Alley of Martyrs in the upcomingdays.

Usubov added that the excavation work at the mass grave has beenput on hold temporarily due to adverse weather conditions but isexpected to recommence soon.

At the current stage of the forensic genetic examination, theidentities of 8 people have been determined:

(Khojaly residents)

1. Aghaali Naib Aliyev - 01.06.1933

2. Surayya Behbud Aliyeva – 01.06.1933

3. Akif Seydulla Mahmud – 01.06.1962

4. Khazar Sayavush Salimov – 01.09.1974

5. Tamilla Aghamirza Salimova – 01.06.1935

(Khankandi residents)

6. Ali Musul Javadov - 15.06.1954

7. Ismayil Bahman Ismayilov – 01.08.1955

8. Basira Vali Maharramova - 01.06.1954

According to the investigation materials, all the mentionedpersons went missing on the territory of Khojaly district onFebruary 26, 1992.

Additional information will be provided to the public laterabout the results of examinations and laboratory tests.

Meanwhile, Akif Mahmudov was buried on March 27 in the cemeterylocated in the Jeyranbatan settlement of the Absheron district.