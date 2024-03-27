In Sevastopol, Occupiers Trying To Protect Bay From Attacks Of Defense Forces - Guerrillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the invaders are trying to protect the bay from the attacks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

This was reported by the ATESH guerrilla movement on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"After the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces with cruise missiles and naval drones on the Battleships Yamal and Azov, the command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet blocks the passage of boats and puts up new barriers at the sea entrance to the bay," the statement said.

It is noted that the occupiers are also trying to restrict access to the 91st berth.

Series of explosions occurred in- media

"We continue to constantly monitor the situation in Sevastopol Bay," the guerrillas added.

As reported, on March 24, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian large landing ships Yamal and Azov, a communications center, and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol.