MPC (MPC), Is The Token On Partisia Blockchain, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list MPC (MPC) on March 26, 2024, for all BitMart users. The MPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 08:00 (UTC).







What is MPC (MPC)?

Partisia Blockchain allows users to compute all kinds of data while maintaining complete data privacy at rest, in transit, and in use. The team is pioneering technology that redefines privacy and scalability on the blockchain, built for trust, transparency, privacy, and speed-of-light finalization.

Why MPC (MPC)?

– Scalability & basic blockchain: Unique layer 1 with fast eager block production based Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) style consensus and immediate finalization that is truly scalable with complete sharding.

– Privacy & smart contract language: Unique and general privacy-preserving computation, designed for bringing MPC, FHE and ZK proofs to everyone and anywhere via a comprehensive public-private smart contract language.

– Interoperability & bridges: Interoperability built natively into the protocol via Partisia Blockchain bridging based on double bookkeeping, collateral bridging without accumulation of risk and with the same level of security as consensus.

Partisia Blockchain delivers complete data privacy at rest, in transit, and in use by combining:

– advanced multiparty computation (MPC) to bring privacy to public blockchains.

– scalability via built-in sharding at both the protocol and smart contract layer.

– the industry's most secure, interoperable token and data bridge.

About MPC (MPC)

Token Name: MPC

Token Symbol: MPC

Token Type: Partisia Blockchain

Total Supply: 999,995,000 MPC

To learn more about MPC (MPC), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , and join their Telegram .

