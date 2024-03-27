Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland-Zendaya Is Expected To Return As Peter Parker And MJ- Read Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 4 has yet to be greenlit, but speculation about the picture has already begun. According to recent sources, Justin Lin, the director of Fast & Furious 9, is among the directors being considered for the post. According to the same story, Tom Holland and Zendaya will return to play Peter Parker and MJ, respectively.

According to Comic Book, insider Jeff Sneider stated that Zendaya would focus on Spider-Man 4 first, which implies that production for Euphoria Season 3 will be postponed. Previously, it was claimed that filming on season 3 of Max's smash series Euphoria had been suspended.

Spider-Man 4 is scheduled to begin production later this year, in September or October, and it's unclear if Lin is a finalist or one of several contenders fighting for the part.

Interestingly, given the character's current status in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, many had anticipated the Spidey sequel would be a very small-scale effort, according to Comic Book.

It further stated that this seemed to contradict Lin's skills, as he has primarily directed high-budget studio movies.

As of now, only Holland and Zendaya will return, and further information is being hidden. It is also uncertain if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who appeared in the multibillion-dollar smash No Way Home in 2021, would reprise their roles.

Holland has similarly had conflicting feelings about repeating his role, but he finally determined to be present to pass the baton to the next actor to play Spider-Man, whoever that may be.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland told Collider in November of the previous year.

He explained that he feels very protective of Spider-Man and that it is totally up to us to find a way to honour the character.

He went on to state that he considers himself incredibly lucky to have been able to work on a series that developed and grew in popularity with each picture, which he feels is exceedingly rare, and that he desires to protect his legacy.

He stated that he would not develop another simply to make one. He went on to say that it must be worthwhile for the character.

