Another Group Of Idps From Fuzuli Returns To Their Hometown

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On March 18, another group of former internally displacedpersons, consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories,sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in variousterritories of Azerbaijan, left the Garadag district of Baku forFuzuli, Azernews reports.

The group was made up of 35 families or 134 people.

The IDPs will settle in the houses where they once lived inFuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructionsfrom the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First LadyMehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressedgratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated thelands from occupation.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli hasbeen provided for 631 families - 2,379 people.