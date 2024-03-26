PRCS: Al-Amal Hospital In Gaza Completely Out Of Service By Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced today that the Society's Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis has gone completely out of service after the occupation forces forced the hospital's crews and the wounded to evacuate it and closed its entrances with dirt barriers.

According to a statement, the PRCS said Israeli occupation forces besieged the Al-Amal Hospital two days ago amid violent shelling and heavy gunfire, killing a citizen and a PRCS team member.

It added that the occupation forces opened fire at two of the society's crews while they were removing rubble to pave the way for vehicles to enable them to evacuate the killed and injured easily, which led to the injury of one staff member, while the fate of the other member remained unknown.

The Society expressed its profound regret for the closure of Al-Amal Hospital following the international community's failure to provide the necessary protection for its teams, patients and the displaced people.

It affirmed that the hospital was besieged for over 40 days and was repeatedly bombed before the occupation forces reinstated the siege and forced everyone inside to leave.

The hospital suffered the same fate as the PRCS's Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, which was taken out of service several months ago, it revealed.