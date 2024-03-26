Clothing Sector Faces Weak Demand Despite Approach Of Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The demand for clothing is significantly weaker than the previous Ramadan season, according to Muneir Dayyeh, head of the Clothing Merchants Syndicate.

Dayyeh recently noted that despite the disbursement of public sector salaries and the upcoming Eid Fitr, the demand for clothes has been notably weak. He also said that the markets have been "stagnant" since last October due to the war on Gaza and the community's solidarity with the families in Palestine, coupled with the high cost of living and declining economic conditions.

Dayyeh added that societal spending habits have "drastically" changed due to the rise in the prices of basic commodities, adding that this shift has prompted citizens to focus on essential items, resulting in a decline in clothing demand despite sales at stores.

Hassan Marei, an Amman-based clothing store owner, told The Jordan Times that people have not purchased clothes in large quantities since the end of the last year until now, compared with the holiday seasons in previous years.



“This may be due to the high prices of other goods, such as food commodities, in addition to the low salaries they receive from their jobs, making clothing less of a priority for citizens,” he said.

“Merchants hope that in the coming weeks, towards the end of Ramadan, there will be an increase in clothing demand due to the approaching Eid Al Fitr," he added.



He also said“Perhaps the pressures on citizens may have decreased with the end of the holy month, and they will begin to buy clothes for their children and themselves.”



Zaid Labadi, a bus driver at a private school and father of three, told The Jordan Times that he has not yet bought his children clothes for Eid because his salary went towards food supplies for Ramadan and house rent. He is waiting for next month's wages so that he can buy his children clothes for Eid Al Fitr.

Labadi added that clothing prices during this period in independent stores are double the usual rates, taking advantage of the Eid season. Therefore, he prefers to shop at large malls where he can avail discounts and buy clothes at reasonable prices.