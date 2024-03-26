Baltimore Bridge Collapses Hit By Dali That Passed Through The Panama Canal March 13Th

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Baltimore Bridge Collapses, Hit by Dali Heading to the Panama Canal

In the USA, Baltimore Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a large container ship called the Dali.

The ship had passed through the Panama Canal on March 13th but early Tuesday morning, lost power, issued a mayday before impact, slammed into the bridge support beams, causing a near-total collapse of the span and halting vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore.

A search-and-rescue effort for six workers on the bridge, who fell from the collapsing bridge into the frigid waters of the Patapsco River, has been suspended and will shift to a recovery mission.

In the video, you may notice that there were also vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed.

Authorities agree that they know that there are vehicles in water after the bridge collapsed.





