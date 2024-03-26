Shoukry Welcomes Palestinian Fatah Delegation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hosted a delegation from the Palestinian Fatah movement on Tuesday. The delegation was led by Mahmoud Al-Aloul, the movement's deputy head, and included prominent figures such as Rawhi Fattouh, Azzam Al-Ahmad, and Samir Al-Rifai.

The discussions focused on the dire humanitarian and security conditions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The delegates called for urgent actions to halt the conflict in Gaza and curb the escalating settler aggression in the West Bank, which contravenes international laws and humanitarian standards.

Shoukry emphasized the urgent need to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and cease the Israeli policies of collective punishment, including indiscriminate targeting and the crippling blockade that has led to widespread deprivation and infrastructure damage.

He urged for the immediate enactment of Security Council Resolution 2728, advocating for a lasting ceasefire beyond Ramadan and the protection of Palestinian civilians.

Highlighting the critical role of UNRWA, Shoukry condemned any efforts undermining its operations. He underscored the importance of restoring its funding to ensure the continuation of essential services throughout Gaza, particularly in the northern region.

Reaffirming Egypt's steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, Shoukry reiterated the nation's commitment to aiding the Palestinian people in securing their fundamental and non-negotiable rights, while condemning the ongoing expansion of unlawful Israeli settlements.