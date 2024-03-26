De-Iced Euclid Space Telescope Regains Sight

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Euclid space telescope can see clearly again after a de-icing operation went better than expected, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Tuesday.

This content was published on March 26, 2024 - 15:22 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here .

A week ago, ESA announced that a wafer-thin layer of ice on the telescope's optics was causing problems. This affected the“Visible Instrument” measuring device, parts of which were developed in Switzerland.

+ Humans on Mars: possible or pipe dream?

According to ESA, the researchers spent months working on a procedure to get rid of the ice without damaging the telescope. De-icing a telescope around 1.5 million kilometres from Earth was no easy task.

In the end, individual parts of the spacecraft were heated using the on-board heaters. It would have been easier to heat the entire spacecraft to free it from frozen water. However, according to ESA, this would have entailed the risk of important components expanding and not returning exactly to their original shape.

+“We will never live on Mars”

“After the very first mirror was warmed by just 34 degrees, Euclid's vision was restored,” ESA wrote. Nothing now stands in the way of the mission.

The Euclid probe was launched into space in July 2023. The aim of the mission is to create the most comprehensive 3D map of the universe to date. ESA wants to peer into the universe's past and map its development over the last ten billion years.

Several Swiss research institutes are heavily involved in the project, including the University of Zurich, the University of Applied Sciences Northwestern Switzerland, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne and the University of Geneva.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here ,

and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .