Ukraine Destroys Another Russian BUK Missile Launcher In Zaporizhzhia Direction

Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russia's BUK air defense system in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Special Operations Forces Command reported the news on Facebook , as seen by Ukrinform.

Operators from the 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave discovered the invaders' air defense system during an aerial reconnaissance mission in the designated section of the front line.

Video: Official channel of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The operators adjusted HIMARS fire, which destroyed the target.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of March 26, Ukraine's Defense Forces have already destroyed 727 enemy anti-aircraft defense systems, as well as thousands of other equipment units.

The photo is illustrative