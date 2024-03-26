Morocco Welcomes Security Council's Decision To Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 26 (Petra) -- The Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations in New York stated that Morocco welcomes the United Nations Security Council's adoption of Resolution No. 2728 on Monday, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip throughout the month of Ramadan.The Moroccan mission stressed that "the decision constitutes an important step to put an end to the suffering of Palestinian civilians, the Moroccan embassy in Amman said in a statement.It added that Morocco, whose King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee, also welcomes the resolution's demand for humanitarian aid to reach civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and to enhance their protection.It stressed the importance of the immediate and complete implementation of the resolution by all parties, allowing the way to deal with the crisis in all its dimensions, and added that the Kingdom looks forward to the international community increasing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.The Security Council on Monday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent need to "expand the scope of the flow" of humanitarian aid.