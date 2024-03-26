Radio Bahrain's Dynamic Brand Transformation Wins Prestigious Recognition at 2024 Rebrand 100 Global Awards

(MENAFN- Yoiku PR) Manama, Bahrain, 26 March 2024: Radio Bahrain, a longstanding pillar of the English-language radio airwaves and a beloved GCC institution, recently won another prestigious international award, taking Gold (Distinction) at the 2024 Rebrand 100 Global Awards in New York. This accolade celebrates Radio Bahrain's remarkable brand transformation created in partnership with leading strategic branding consultancy Unisono. The award builds on the three Gold and Bronze awards Radio Bahrain’s new brand has already won at Transform Awards MEA 2023.



Rebrand 100 Global Awards are the world’s most respected awards in the field of rebranding, with participation by leading global branding agencies. Rebrand 100 recognised Radio Bahrain’s brand excellence in a highly competitive contest of some of the best rebrands from around the world. Rebrand 100 runs every two years and only selects the top 100 rebrands worldwide.



Commenting on the global accolade, Khalid Mohammed Mattar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Radio Bahrain Company, said: “Any restructuring of a business requires change at the grass roots level. This achievement honours Radio Bahrain’s new strategy, its innovative visual and literal identity and helps us communicate the station’s new strategic direction. Given the high profile of Radio Bahrain both locally and across the GCC, we needed an expert partner we could trust. With dozens of international awards to date, Unisono was the right choice and the collaboration proved very fruitful – this award is very significant and puts us on the map globally. The work has not only helped us create the right perception with our audiences and partners, it’s empowering our new business strategy.”



Liam Farrell, Unisono Creative Director, also commented on the occasion, saying: “We love music and we love clients who love music. Our collaboration with Radio Bahrain was a match made in heaven and we are delighted with all the resulting awards, especially Rebrand 100, it’s a truly global accolade for our work together.”



In a close collaboration, Radio Bahrain and Unisono devised a strategic framework aimed at fostering an inspirational brand expression. Central to this transformation was the rise of the brand ethos: Radio Bahrain is about the ‘love of the music’, encapsulating the station's commitment to wrapping music with personality and creating joyful connections with its audience. Embracing the uniqueness of its on-air personalities, Radio Bahrain positioned itself as akin to listening to the hits with a quirky, chatty friend — a distinct proposition for the digital age. A playful, musical, and energetic tone of voice permeates every aspect of Radio Bahrain's activity, culminating in the slogan ‘We Play The Hits’.



Radio Bahrain broadcasts 24 hours a day, providing audiences of all ages and backgrounds an eclectic mix of the latest music, local and global news, and entertainment that reaches an audience of 6.5 million listeners.





