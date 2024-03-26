Delhi HC Restrains Illegal Websites From Streaming IPL Events

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi High Court recently passed an order and granted a dynamic+ injunction favouring Viacom 18 Media Private Limited, thereby restraining various unauthorised websites from streaming the Indian Premier League (IPL) events for the year 2024.

Justice Sanjeev Narula stressed the importance of evolving legal remedies to effectively tackle copyright infringement in the digital age.

Viacom 18, having secured exclusive digital media rights within the Indian subcontinent and television rights overseas for IPL events from 2023 to 2027, sought the court's intervention against six rogue websites.

These platforms were found to be illegally broadcasting the cricket league's matches, set to run until the end of May.

The court not only restrained these platforms from hosting, streaming, or making the IPL content available but also directed Domain Name Registrars to lock and suspend the identified websites.

Telecom Service Providers were ordered to block access to these sites to protect Viacom 18's copyright interests.

Recognising the dynamic nature of digital piracy, the court allowed Viacom 18 the liberty to report any new rogue websites engaging in similar illegal activities during the IPL season.

Justice Narula noted the significance of the IPL, not just as a sporting event but as a major source of revenue and entertainment for the masses.

“Unauthorised dissemination, telecasting, or broadcasting of these events on various websites and digital platforms poses a significant threat to the plaintiff's revenue streams. Such illicit activities undermine the value of the considerable investment made by the plaintiff in acquiring these rights," he said.

He noted the broadcast of these events through Viacom's OTT platform 'JioCinema', accessible on a wide range of digital devices, stressing the threat posed by illegal streaming to the plaintiff's investments and the broader implications for copyright law.