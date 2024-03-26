An Egg-cellent Easter Celebration with a Buy One, Get One Offer at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: This Easter, Bab Al Qasr Hotel invites guests to indulge in an egg-straordinary Easter Sunday celebration filled with delectable delights, live entertainment, and fun-packed activities for the entire family.



Don't miss out on this egg-ceptional Easter celebration on the 31st of March from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm at Artisan Kitchen as guests will be spoilt with a delectable International Buffet featuring a wide array of mouthwatering dishes, accompanied by live entertainment that will elevate the festive atmosphere. The culinary journey promises to delight taste buds and satisfy cravings with an assortment of international flavors. Enjoy this egg-citing experience for only AED 340 for adults.



As an egg-stra bonus, this Easter Sunday celebration offers a Buy One, Get One Free deal! It's perfect for bringing along a loved one or a friend to enjoy the festivities and is a great opportunity to share the joy of Easter with someone special while indulging in a lavish celebration.



Families can look forward to an eggsciting array of activities. The youngsters are in for a treat with engaging kids' activities, including the much-anticipated Egg Hunting adventure alongside the charming Easter Bunny. Children aged 6 to 12 years can join the fun for only AED 170, while the little ones aged 5 and below are complimentary.



"At Bab Al Qasr Hotel, we are committed to providing a family-friendly environment where every guest, regardless of age, can partake in the Easter festivities that combine culinary excellence, entertainment, and family fun. We have curated a festive atmosphere where families can come together to enjoy quality time and create lasting memories this Easter,” said Elias Saad, the Executive Assistant Manager i/c of Food and Beverage at Bab Al Qasr Hotel.



