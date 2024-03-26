IMF urges China to implement market-oriented reforms to revitalize slowing economy

(MENAFN) Amidst a backdrop of economic challenges including a housing crisis, sluggish domestic demand, and persistently high youth unemployment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called upon China to undertake a sweeping set of market-oriented reforms. These reforms are seen as crucial to rejuvenating the country's sluggish economy and steering it towards sustainable growth.



China's policymakers have thus far refrained from implementing broad government stimulus measures to bolster economic activity. Instead, they have emphasized the importance of transitioning towards "high-quality" growth. This shift in approach has been met with encouragement from the IMF, which views it as a prudent strategy for long-term economic stability.



During the China Development Forum, Kristalina Georgieva, Director-General of the IMF, reiterated the importance of China's commitment to transitioning towards high-quality growth. She acknowledged the challenges inherent in this transition but emphasized its necessity for the country's economic future. Georgieva emphasized that while the shift may be arduous, China's determination to pursue this path is commendable.



However, Georgieva also cautioned that achieving this transition will require concerted efforts and comprehensive reforms. She stressed the importance of adopting a package of market-oriented reforms to drive economic growth. According to the official text of her speech, Georgieva noted that China has the potential to achieve significantly faster growth under such a comprehensive reform agenda, rather than relying on a "business as usual" scenario.



In essence, the IMF's call for market-mimicking reforms underscores the organization's belief in the efficacy of market-oriented policies in fostering economic dynamism and resilience. As China navigates its economic challenges and endeavors to transition towards high-quality growth, the implementation of these reforms will likely play a pivotal role in shaping the country's economic trajectory in the years to come.

