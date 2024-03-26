Modi tells Zelensky that India backs ‘early end’ to Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday. The conversation followed Modi's earlier discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where they explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations and addressed the situation in Ukraine.



In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Modi conveyed India's unwavering support for efforts to achieve peace and resolve the ongoing conflict swiftly. Additionally, he pledged humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as part of India's commitment to supporting peace initiatives.



Zelensky welcomed India's stance and emphasized the importance of India's participation in a proposed peace conference in Switzerland later this year. While Russia has expressed skepticism about the conference, Zelensky sees India's involvement as significant for promoting dialogue and finding a peaceful resolution.



During their conversation, Zelensky also highlighted the potential for expanding trade ties between Ukraine and India. He proposed convening in-person meetings between teams from both countries and suggested holding a session of the intergovernmental commission on cooperation in New Delhi in the near future. This underscores Ukraine's eagerness to strengthen economic cooperation and foster closer diplomatic relations with India.

MENAFN26032024000045015687ID1108021237