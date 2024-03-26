RX Japan Opens Visitor Registration For J AGRI Kyushu, New Name, New Features Await

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) J AGRI Kyushu, one of the leading agricultural and livestock tradeshows in Asia, has officially opened visitor registration for its upcoming edition 22-24 May 2024 at Grandmesse Kumamoto, Japan. Formerly known as AGRI WEEK, this year marks the launch of the show's rebranded name, J AGRI, reflecting a bold step towards unifying the domestic and international identities of the exhibition.



Building on the success of past editions, which consistently attracted over 17,000 visitors and 268 exhibitors from 25 countries, J AGRI Kyushu anticipates an even greater impact this year. The show will feature a strong international presence, with industry leaders from Italy, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and many more, participating as exhibiting companies and professionals looking to connect with manufacturers and suppliers.



With a diverse visitor profile including agricultural cooperatives, farmers, retailers, wholesalers, government officials, universities, and industry newcomers, the show promises to be a hub for networking and sourcing.



The May edition will feature three dedicated shows under one roof: J AGRI TECH, showcasing the latest agricultural machinery, drones, AI/IoT solutions, and plant factory technology; J AGRI SUPPLY, presenting innovative horticultural and fertilizer & soil solutions; and J AGRI LIVESTOCK, focusing on advancements in livestock breeding and supplies.



Organized by RX Japan, J AGRI Kyushu offers exciting new features, including an expanded strategic conference program, live demonstrations of machinery on the field, and a variety of informal and structured networking sessions. Additionally, this yearï¿1⁄2s edition will boast an even stronger exhibitor line-up. Following the success of last year's participation by renowned brands like NTT Data Kansai Corporation, Daikin Industries, and Advantech, visitors can expect to see a greater presence of well-known companies from across Japan and the globe.



"We are excited to welcome visitors and exhibitors to J AGRI Kyushu 2024," said Manami Ogawa, RX Japan Int'l Marketing Specialist at J AGRI Show Management. "With the rebranding, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, offering a comprehensive overview of the latest trends and technologies in agriculture. We encourage everyone involved in the industry to register as a visitor or book their stand today."



Visitor registration is now open, and those interested in attending can visit the J AGRI Kyushu website at for more details. Additionally, limited exhibition booths are still available for companies wishing to showcase their products and services. Companies interested in exhibiting at the event should also visit the website to secure their stand.

