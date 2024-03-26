US, Baltic States Affirm Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 26 (KUNA) -- The United States and Baltic countries have affirmed joint resolve in backing Ukraine to defend itself in the face of the Russian military operation launched three years ago.

US State Department Matthew Miller said in a statement that the common stance was expressed during a meeting that grouped US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karin, and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, late on Monday in Washington.

Secretary Blinken and the Baltic foreign ministers affirmed the strength of the NATO Alliance and its role in ensuring security and prosperity in Europe, noting in particular the importance of securing NATOآ's eastern flank.

The Secretary also congratulated the three foreign ministers on their upcoming 20th anniversary in the Alliance.

The Secretary and the foreign ministers underlined that the United States, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania stand united in support of Ukraine as it defends itself against "Russiaآ's aggression and are committed to holding Russia accountable." (end) rsr

