Explore Seoul's Five Royal Palaces with K-Royal Palaces PASS

(MENAFN- PENTA PRESS) Now Available: Purchase Your K-Royal Palaces PASS Until April 26 for Unlimited Access to Seoul's Royal Palaces



(SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 26, 2024) -- The Cultural Heritage Administration of Korea and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation have unveiled the “K-Royal Palaces PASS,” granting unlimited entry to Seoul's five royal palaces: Gyeongbokgung Palace, Changdeokgung Palace, Deoksugung Palace, Changgyeonggung Palace, and Gyeonghuigung Palace during the “2024 K-Royal Culture Festival,” spanning nine days from April 27 to May 5.



Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the K-Royal Culture Festival is Korea's premier cultural heritage event, held twice a year - one in springtime and the other in autumn - amidst the historic backdrop of Seoul's iconic palaces and Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1995. The spring festival, from April 27 to May 5, promises immersive experiences into Korea's rich cultural tapestry.



If you are planning a trip to Seoul during the festival period and eager to delve into the city's traditional essence, consider purchasing this special ticket, available online until April 26.



The K-Royal Palaces PASS can be purchased through various global travel platforms such as Klook, trippose, and TRAVELNOTE; starting from the last week of March, KKday and JollyBuy (Republic of China, Taiwan); from late March, Imoto WIFI (Japan); and HanYouWang (Republic of China) from early April. Priced at KRW 10,000 (approximately USD 7.50), the pass offers unbeatable value.



In addition to unrestricted palace access, PASS holders can enjoy exclusive discounts, including 10% off cultural products and refreshments at the “Sarang” café and shop located at the palaces and Incheon International Airport, a 10% discount on the menu at Korea House, a renowned Korean traditional restaurant, and a 30% discount on the musical "The Tribe" at the Sejong Center.



Furthermore, the PASS doubles as a transportation card (T-Money), ensuring seamless travel on Seoul's subway and bus network beyond the festival dates. To mark the festival's milestone anniversary, all PASS purchasers will receive a KRW 3,000 (USD 2.3) credit.



Online purchasers can collect their physical passes at Incheon International Airport or festival information booths located at each palace. On-site sales will be available for any remaining passes after the online sale period.





