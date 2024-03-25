QM Signs Mou With West Kowloon Cultural District Authority To Showcase Two Exhibitions

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) is set to showcase an exhibition at the Hong Kong Palace Museum next year, featuring splendid carpets and other decorative arts from Turkey, Iran and India.

This event, under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Qatar Museums (QM) and the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority (WKCDA) on the occasion of the first-ever Hong Kong International Cultural Summit 2024 on March 24-26, promises to illuminate the rich heritage and artistic legacy of these regions.

Drawing from an exhibition initially unveiled at MIA, QM noted that this exhibition will unveil intricate cultural fabric of Islamic dynasties that will open in 2025.

In addition, in 2026, M+'s exhibition“I. M. Pei: Life is Architecture”, which properly appraises the work of one of the greatest architects of the 20th and 21st centuries, will travel to MIA, a museum designed by the architect.

The MoU was signed between MIA director Shaika Nasser al-Nassr; and Hong Kong Palace Museum director, Dr Louis Ng; and M+ museum director Suhanya Raffel.

The summit seeks to bring together global leaders from arts and cultural institutions to promote international cultural exchange and cultivate long-term partnerships.

One of the world's premier institutions of Islamic art and the first world-class museum in the region, the reimagined MIA provides a more accessible, engaging, and educational experience for guests. Around 1,000 objects – many newly conserved or acquired – are displayed in the museum's permanent galleries for the first time, alongside the masterpieces for which MIA has long been recognised.

