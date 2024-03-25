UNSC Adopts Resolution Calling For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday passed a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan to be respected by all parties leading to the sustainable ceasefire.

The draft resolution was presented by the ten non-permanent members of the UNSC including Algeria, the only Arab member of the Security Council. The resolution received the support of 14 members, with the United States of America abstaining from voting.

The resolution stressed the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip and enhance their protection, reiterating its call for lifting all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at a large scale.

The new resolution demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and getting the humanitarian assistance to meet their medical and humanitarian needs. It also called on parties to live up to their obligations under the international law with respect to all persons held by those parties as captives.

Finally, the UNSC adhered to its massive responsibilities as the primary entity responsible for maintaining the international peace and security and responded to the demands of peoples and the international group, Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Ammar Benjameh said.

Benjameh thanked the UNSC members for the flexibility and constructive work that helped them adopt the resolution that called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza to put an end to massacres that have been unfortunately dragging on since more than five months during which the Palestinian people went through anguish and suffering.

Following the adoption of the resolution, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted on 'X' saying: 'The Security Council just approved a long-awaited resolution on Gaza, demanding an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable'.