Colours Of Holi In Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Embassy in the United States capital Washington, DC organised a vibrant celebration of Holi in Dupont Circle. The holi celebration was filled with the colours, music, and culture of India! In a statement on X, the mission said, "In India, Holi signifies the arrival of spring, and this year, it aligns with the cherry blossoms weekend in DC. Wishing everyone a joyous and Happy Holi!"

