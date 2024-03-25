               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Colours Of Holi In Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)


3/25/2024 4:00:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Embassy in the United States capital Washington, DC organised a vibrant celebration of Holi in Dupont Circle. The holi celebration was filled with the colours, music, and culture of India! In a statement on X, the mission said, "In India, Holi signifies the arrival of spring, and this year, it aligns with the cherry blossoms weekend in DC. Wishing everyone a joyous and Happy Holi!"

MENAFN25032024007385015968ID1108016787

