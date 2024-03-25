OIC Participates in the Annual Ramadan Iftar Ceremony in Cambodia

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 24 March 2024



The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the annual Ramadan iftar ceremony held by H.E. the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Hun Manit, on March 21, 2024, in the capital, Phnom Penh, with the participation of 6,000 people from various parts of the country and attended by a number of political and religious figures from Cambodia and Southeastern Asian countries and members of the diplomatic corps.



On this occasion, H.E the OIC Secretary-General, Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, in a speech delivered on his behalf by Mr. Habib Boran, Director of Muslim Communities and Minorities in Non-Member States at the Department of Political Affairs, expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom of Cambodia for hosting this annual event. H.E. the Secretary-General stressed that this celebration reflects Cambodia’s respect for the values of diversity, tolerance, and understanding, noting that its commitment to promoting peaceful integration, coexistence, and harmony among the various components of society is a source of inspiration for other countries to emulate.



He touched on the firm commitment of the OIC to contribute to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the world, and its constant endeavor to build bridges of friendship, dialogue, and cooperation between different cultures and religions. He expressed the OIC's keenness to work with Cambodia to strengthen the foundations of constructive dialogue and fruitful cooperation in areas of common interest.



During this celebration, the Cambodian Prime Minister stressed in his speech the government’s endeavor to ensure the protection of all religions in order to achieve progress, peace, and development, noting its appointment of many Muslim leaders in national institutions to support and empower the Cambodian Muslim community. He also touched on the freedoms enjoyed by members of the Muslim community and the support for building mosques and Islamic schools.



On the sidelines of this celebration, Mr. Habib Boran conveyed the greetings of H.E. the Secretary-General to the Cambodian Prime Minister and his appreciation for the efforts made by the government to support the Muslim community.



For his part, the Prime Minister expressed his thanks for the participation of the OIC General Secretariat in this celebration and the importance of consolidating relations between the OIC and Cambodia.





