Qatar Drift Championship: Al Amri, Al Jabir Clinch Third Round Honours

Doha, Qatar: In a splendid Ramadan evening, where the sounds of engines rose and the heat of competition ignited, the competitions of the third round of the Qatar Drift Championship concluded at Qatar Racing Club (QRC).

The exciting round witnessed an array of elite challengers with several competitors appearing for the first time this season.

The first day was dedicated to qualifying trials, which were held over two sessions.

The eventual results saw racer Ahmed Al Amri scoring the highest points to top the qualifying trials for the first time this season. Ali Al Jabsheh, the leader of the trials in the previous two rounds and a driver for the“Brothers” team, settled for second place in this round. Following him was Salem Al Sarraf in third place, ahead of Saud Al Attiya.

The round witnessed the participation of 21 racers competing for the sixteen qualifying berths for the elimination rounds, which began on the following day.

These rounds witnessed strong confrontations, allowing eight racers to advance to the second round, which included four head-to-head match-ups.

The first match-up was between Al Amiri and Yazan Al Jabsheh, ending in favour of the former, who then progressed to the semi-finals to face Mohammed Al Jabir, who had surpassed Abdulhadi Al Hjailan in the same round.

The remaining two matches in the other half of the schedule were highly thrilling and resulted in Al Jabsheh and Salem Al Sarraf advancing to the first semi-final round after defeating Mubarak Al Dousari and Mesiar Abu Shiba, respectively. After intense competitions in the semi-final round, some of which were replayed due to ties, Al Amri and Al Sarraf made it to the final, where Al Amri was absent due to mechanical issues, allowing Al Sarraf to be crowned champion as Al Amri settled for second place.

In the match to determine the third and fourth places, racer Al Jabir managed to surpass Al Jabsheh after the latter faced some issues, thus securing third place.

He won the local championship title, while the second and third places in this category went to Al Jabsheh and his brother Yazan respectively on the podium.

QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani crowned the top three winners on the podium. The fourth round of the championship will take place on March 28 and 29.