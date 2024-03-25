AMAN Center Hosts Various Ramadan Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Centre (AMAN), organised a series of activities and awareness campaigns that are appropriate for the holy month for the target groups of women, children, victims of family disintegration due to violence, and beneficiaries of the center's services in the shelter building to create a family environment for the cases.

The Center is governed by the Qatar Foundation for Social Work and affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The activities focused on the beneficiaries of the center's services in the internal care department (temporary shelter) of the Aman Center, implementing a set of activities to create the Ramadan atmosphere, such as the participation of cases benefiting from the centre's services in decorating the shelter building in preparation for the holy month.

it carried out many awareness and interactive activities, such as: organizing religious lectures after Tarawih prayers in cooperation with Qatar Charity, encouraging cases to memorize parts of the Holy Quran, and narrating some of the stories of the prophets to children. The center also held some training programs such as: a cooking course for children, presenting some entertainment competitions, and working on preparing a program to celebrate Garangao Night and preparing Garangao distributions.

In this context, Head of the Internal Care Department of the Rehabilitation Department at the AMAN Center Sheikha Al Badi, expressed the necessity of implementing such awareness and entertainment activities for cases benefiting from the center's services in the temporary shelter building.

She said that the primary goal is to provide protection and rehabilitation for them, and to work to solve any problem they may be exposed to AMAN Center's target groups include women, children, and victims of family disintegration due to violence.

“We all work to protect them, rehabilitate them, and reintegrate them into society so that they reach the safety and family stability appropriate for them.”

Al Badi also stressed the importance of creating such an atmosphere and events in the holy month because of their impact on psychological, physical and mental health, on breaking the routine, and enhancing self-confidence through During group participation and interaction among themselves, to create a family environment.

The Community Awareness Department at the AMAN Center also organised awareness campaigns for women in Qur'an memorization centers and centers for girls and women as part of the center's activities during the holy month. The awareness campaign will be launched in a number of Qur'an memorisation centers, including various municipalities in the country.