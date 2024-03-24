Al-Sisi, UN Secretary-General Emphasise Two-State Solution, Aid For Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi convened with UN Secretary-General António Guterres to deliberate on various regional and international matters, with a focus on the situation in Gaza.

The assembly included Egypt's Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian Intelligence Director Abbas Kamel, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, and UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova.

In the meeting, President Al-Sisi outlined the escalated efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, prisoner exchange, and adequate humanitarian assistance for those suffering in Gaza, through land coordination with UN agencies or airdrops, especially in the northern regions.

President Al-Sisi commended the UN Secretary-General's stance on the crisis, his commitment to international legal principles, and his active role in mobilizing the global community to halt the conflict and safeguard civilians.

He also highlighted the critical role of the UN Security Council and warned against the repercussions of UNRWA funding cuts by certain nations, viewing it as collective punishment for Palestinians.

UN Secretary-General Guterres expressed deep gratitude for Egypt's stabilizing role in the region and lauded its ceasefire efforts in Gaza and the sustained operation of the Rafah border crossing during the crisis.

He acknowledged his recent visit to the Rafah crossing and applauded Egypt's significant efforts in facilitating aid delivery to Gaza, despite considerable challenges. Guterres underscored the ceasefire's humanitarian imperative to ensure aid reaches and is effectively distributed in Gaza.

The discussions reflected a unified stance on the gravity of the situation and the urgency to prevent escalatory factors, firmly opposing Palestinian displacement and military actions in Rafah.

Both leaders reaffirmed the two-state solution as the sole avenue to regional justice, security, and stability, stressing the need to foster conditions conducive to its realization.