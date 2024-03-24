Energy Supply Situation Most Challenging In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The situation of power supplies in the city of Kharkiv remains the most difficult following Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Due to the ongoing repair works, the situation is expected to improve next week, says Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, NEC Ukrenergo CEO, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We need several days to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Odesa, Khmelnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, to turn on equipment that was disconnected or partially damaged, and to ensure reliable power supply in these regions," Kudrytskyi said.

He called on residents to save electricity and be ready to limit consumption during peak hours.

teams repairing equipment in 11 Ukrainian regions following Russian strike

According to Kudrytskyi, the situation is most complicated in Kharkiv.

"The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv. We have three scenarios where we can increase power supplies to households in town, and we are currently following these three paths simultaneously. Those units of equipment that we can repair will greatly ease the situation for residents. I wouldn't like to make predictions because the situation is really difficult, but I think that at the end of next week or in eight to nine days, it will be possible to significantly improve the situation," noted the head of Ukrenergo.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the Russian missile and drone attack on Kharkiv's power system, some 200,000 households remain in blackout. As of 14:00 on March 24, power supply was restored to 40% of households in Kharkiv.