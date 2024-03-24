'Better To Sacrifice Yourself Than Let 100 People Die': Moscow Terror Attack Hero Islam Khalilov (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the recent terror attack at the Crocus concert hall in Moscow's suburbs, Russia, a 15-year-old part-time worker exhibited extraordinary composure. Rather than giving in to panic, he promptly executed the instructions he had been given earlier, potentially rescuing the lives of more than a hundred individuals.

The teenager, Islam Khalilov, who was employed in the hall's dressing room, disclosed that he had received training during a briefing on emergency protocols, according to a Sputnik report.

Also read:

Moscow terror attack: Russian Embassy in India opens online book of condolences for victims; details here

In the midst of the shooting and flames, Islam courageously led the terrified crowd through a narrow passage to safety outside the hall, ultimately preserving the lives of over a hundred individuals.

In an interview with RT News, Islam recounted his brave actions amidst the chaos and danger of the attack at the Crocus concert hall in Moscow. As panic ensued and people fled from various directions, Islam's instincts kicked in, prompting him to take charge and guide the frightened crowd to safety. With courage and determination, he shouted warnings and directed everyone to evacuate towards safety, ensuring that no one was left behind.

"When people started running from the escalator, from the stairs, then it hit me that there was an attack, and instincts kicked in. I started shouting to the whole foyer, everyone in Crocus City Hall, "People, there's a shooting! Everyone run to the Expo!" I showed them where to go, and helped everyone I could," he said.

When asked if he was the last one to go, Islam responded, "Yes, Yes, so that I didn't leave anyone behind."

"They (terrorists) were on the ground floor near the main entrance, above me yes.

I saw one with a beard, he was wearing green camouflage, walking with a rifle like this. I was just doing my job, honestly, I don't consider myself a hero. It was just part of my job. Better to sacrifice yourself than let a hundred people die," he added.

A video reportedly recorded by the gunmen responsible for the tragic attack on a Moscow concert hall has emerged on social media platforms associated with the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

Islamic State has asserted responsibility for the assault, which claimed the lives of 150 individuals on Friday. Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service, has confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects linked to the incident, with four directly implicated in the attack. These suspects were detained in the "Briansk" region, bordering Ukraine.

The video, lasting approximately one and a half minutes, has garnered attention from major news outlets. It depicts several individuals with concealed faces and distorted voices, wielding assault rifles and knives. The scene appears to unfold in the lobby of the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, situated northwest of the Russian capital.

In the video, the attackers unleash several bursts of gunfire, leaving numerous lifeless bodies scattered around, while a fire ignites in the background. This footage surfaced on a Telegram account believed, as per the SITE monitoring group, to be affiliated with Amaq, the media outlet of IS (Islamic State). Prior to this, Islamic State had circulated a photo purportedly depicting the four individuals responsible for the shooting spree on Friday.

“The attack comes within the context of a raging war between the Islamic State and countries fighting Islam,” Amaq added in a statement citing security sources.

Also read:

'Recruited via Telegram for money': Moscow terror attack suspect in chilling interrogation video (WATCH)

Detailed accounts of the shooting have emerged, characterized by President Vladimir Putin as "a bloody, barbaric terrorist act." According to reports from the Baza telegram channel, 28 bodies were discovered in a single toilet where individuals had sought refuge from the gunfire. Additionally, as many as 14 bodies were found in an emergency stairwell.

The attack unfolded merely two weeks following a warning issued by the US Embassy in Moscow, cautioning Americans to avoid crowded areas due to purported plans by extremists to target large gatherings in the city, including concerts. Several Western embassies echoed this advisory. On Saturday, Russian authorities intercepted four suspects attempting to escape to Ukraine through a purported "window" prepared for them on the Ukrainian side of the border. Meanwhile, investigators meticulously combed through the charred remnants of the hall in search of potential additional victims. In Moscow, a substantial number of people queued up to donate blood and plasma in solidarity with the victims of the tragedy.

According to accounts from Russian news outlets, both authorities and eyewitnesses disclosed that the assailants hurled explosive devices, triggering the inferno that engulfed the building and ultimately caused its roof to collapse. Video footage broadcasted by Russian media portrayed the detention and subsequent interrogation of the suspects, with one individual confessing on camera that he had been recruited via a messaging app by an unidentified assistant to an Islamic preacher and was compensated for his participation in the attack.