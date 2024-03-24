Kuwait's Info. Minister, Officials Discuss Parliamentary Elections Coverage Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 24 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi discussed on Sunday with the ministry's officials the progress of the plan to cover the National Assembly elections and facilitate work of media professionals participating in coverage from inside and outside Kuwait.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, said in a statement to KUNA that the meeting discussed the launch of "a renewed era" as a slogan for the media campaign of the Ministry of Information for the 2024 National Assembly elections.

Dr. Muhaisen said that the preparations of the news sector were also reviewed, as a daily television program was allocated before the Election Day to raise a number of topics related to the elections and host a number of specialists and academics.

He added that the ministry's plans for continuous coverage of the elections from the beginning until the announcement of the final results. (end)

mdm













MENAFN24032024000071011013ID1108015266