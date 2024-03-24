Qatari PM, UN Humanitarian Official Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 24 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Thani met and discussed, Sunday, with the United Nation's Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Martin Griffith the developments in Gaza and Palestine, in Doha.

In the meeting, Al-Thani and Griffith reviewed the latest developments around Gaza, discussed reinforcing regional and global efforts for an immediate ceasefire, and facilitating the entrance of humanitarian aid without obstacles in Gaza, stated the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

Al-Thani reaffirmed Qatar's emphasis on the UN's important role in supporting efforts and confronting humanitarian disasters in Gaza to put an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people under siege since October 7 2023, the statement added.

Additionally, health authorities in Gaza announced, Sunday, 84 Palestinians killed and 106 injured in the last 24 hours, rising the current casualty toll to over 32,000 Palestinians killed. (end)

