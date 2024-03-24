Indian Visa For Samoa, San Marino, Slovenia, Seychelles And Sierra Leone Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR SAMOAN CITIZENS

Since 2014, Samoans can apply for Indian visas online through the Indian government. Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an Indian e-Visa online by completing a simple form. Residents of the Independent State of Samoa who wish to visit India for tourism or to visit relatives can apply for an e-Tourist visa online. If the trip is for business, Samoans must apply for a business visa in India. Samoan nationals who travel to India for surgery or other medical procedures must also obtain a medical visa. To enter India for tourism purposes, you must obtain an electronic tourist visa. With this type of e-visa, you are allowed to enter India twice and stay for 30 days from the day of entry. You may alternatively choose one of the two other categories with a longer validity period. A one-year e-Tourist visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance and allows for multiple entrances and a nonstop stay of up to 90 days per trip. The 5-year e-Tourist visa is valid for 5 years from the date of issuance. You may enter the country as many times as you desire, but each stay cannot exceed 90 days. The entire application process is performed online, saving travelers the hassle of having to visit a local embassy or consulate to apply for a visa or submit papers. Applicants will receive their e-Visa by email after completing the online application in a few simple steps, saving them a lot of time and work.







REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR SAMOAN CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least six months.

Passport-style photo of the applicant.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the processing fee.

