Prime Minister Meets UN Under-Secretary-General For Humanitarian Affairs And Emergency Relief Coordinator

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Sunday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, HE Martin Griffiths, who is visiting the country.



The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to bolster regional and international efforts for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and to facilitate obstacle-free humanitarian aid access to the Strip.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's emphasis on the importance of the UN's role in supporting efforts to battle the worsening humanitarian catastrophe and putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinian brothers trapped in the Gaza Strip